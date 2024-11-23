PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 48,910 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 143.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $5,873,000.

XHB opened at $119.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $126.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

