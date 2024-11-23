PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 116,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.42 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,515,291.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,625.94. This trade represents a 9.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

