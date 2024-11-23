PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

