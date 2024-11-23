PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

