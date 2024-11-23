Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

KVUE stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

