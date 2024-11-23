Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires 16,431 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 753.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 907.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after buying an additional 10,245,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.