PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.23 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $183.90 and a one year high of $222.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.