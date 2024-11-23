iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICF opened at $64.92 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.