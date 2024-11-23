Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.90 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

