DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.32 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

