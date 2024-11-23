Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

ALRS stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.