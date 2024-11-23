Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Position Lowered by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 16.4% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. This trade represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

