Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

