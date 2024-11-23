PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,702 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 215,689 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PBF Energy by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,532,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,936,537.44. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,592,400 shares of company stock valued at $145,300,797. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $31.99 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.