Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 18.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

