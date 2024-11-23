Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a 200 day moving average of $243.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.94 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

