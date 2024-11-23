Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

