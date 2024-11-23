Empowered Funds LLC Sells 46,926 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,926 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Thryv worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Thryv by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

