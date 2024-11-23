Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTPI) Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol PTPI, recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders held on November 20, 2024. At the time of the Annual Meeting, the company had 10,008,822 shares of Common Stock and 1,038.44 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding, with a total voting power of 4,366,998 votes present at the meeting.

Get alerts:

The key matters considered during the meeting included the election of three directors to the board, the ratification of Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm, approval of executive compensation, an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation for a reverse stock split, and approval of a proposal to adjourn the meeting if necessary for further solicitation of proxies.

All proposals put forth were successfully approved by the Company’s stockholders, as detailed in the definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024, and supplemented on November 18, 2024.

The final voting results for the various proposals were as follows:

1. Election of Directors:

– Joshua N. Silverman: For – 1,897,502; Against – 115,574; Abstain – 12,831

– Bruce T. Bernstein: For – 1,900,520; Against – 112,456; Abstain – 12,931

– Wayne R. Walker: For – 1,898,782; Against – 113,364; Abstain – 13,761

2. Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

– For – 3,984,099; Against – 233,743; Abstain – 149,156

3. Approval of Executive Compensation:

– For – 1,433,687; Against – 577,296; Abstain – 14,924

4. Approval of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation for a Reverse Stock Split:

– For – 2,949,518; Against – 1,350,781; Abstain – 66,699

5. Approval of Proposal to Adjourn the Annual Meeting:

– For – 2,797,349; Against – 1,505,101; Abstain – 64,548

The company confirmed that these results constitute the final voting outcomes and no other matters were deliberated upon during the meeting.

Petros Pharmaceuticals intends to continue its operations in accordance with the decisions made at the Annual Meeting. For more detailed information on the proposals, interested parties can refer to the Proxy Statement incorporating the relevant sections related to the discussed matters.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Petros Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Featured Stories