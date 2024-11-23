Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,961 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wipro were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE WIT opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

