Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.