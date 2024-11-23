American Battery Materials Receives Agency Approvals to Reenter Well Bore

American Battery Materials, Inc. recently announced that the company has received the necessary agency approvals to reenter the Peterson Fed 88-21P well bore located in southeast Utah. This development follows a thorough review process conducted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining (DOGM).

After a meticulous assessment, both the BLM and DOGM concluded that the Company’s submission met all the required regulations to proceed with reentering the well. In addition to regulatory approvals, the company has also fulfilled the requirement to secure a financial guarantee in the form of a bond, which is crucial for commencing the necessary work.

This strategic move signifies a significant step forward for American Battery Materials, Inc. as they expand their operations in the southeast Utah region. The successful navigation of the regulatory process highlights the company’s commitment to compliance and operational excellence.

In compliance with reporting requirements, American Battery Materials, Inc. has filed the necessary documentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the required exhibits. Among these filings is the Cover Page Interactive Data File as an integral part of the Inline XBRL document.

David E. Graber, the Chief Executive Officer of American Battery Materials, Inc., formally signed the report on behalf of the company on November 21, 2024, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparent and timely disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Battery Materials’s 8K filing here.

