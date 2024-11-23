Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $572.07 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $345.43 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

