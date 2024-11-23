Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $196,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

CF Industries stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

