Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $183.81 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.