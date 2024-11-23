Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,312 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JILL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.Jill Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

See Also

