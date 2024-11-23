FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Issued By Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

ORLA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -458.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 86.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

