GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.25 on Thursday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.