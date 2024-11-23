CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.39. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

