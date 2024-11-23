CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.39. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.
About CVD Equipment
