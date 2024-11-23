StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.