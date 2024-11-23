StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

TCI stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

