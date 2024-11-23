StockNews.com Downgrades Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Hold

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Rockwell Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

