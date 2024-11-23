iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

iCAD stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

