Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

