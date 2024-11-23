Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.
PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Lithium
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.