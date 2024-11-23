StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
Forward Industries stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.