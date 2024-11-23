51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 4.5 %
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.64.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
