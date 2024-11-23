What is William Blair’s Estimate for Symbotic Q1 Earnings?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Symbotic by 191.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 330,709 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,175. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,515.94. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.