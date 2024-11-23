StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.