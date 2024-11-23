Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $334.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $372.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cummins has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $373.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

