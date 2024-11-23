Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$78.41

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.85 per share, with a total value of C$149,625.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,509,320. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:TOU opened at C$67.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.94. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$69.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.26). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

