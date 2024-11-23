Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $59,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

