Reviewing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and ExlService”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.03 -$15.73 million N/A N/A ExlService $1.77 billion 4.20 $184.56 million $1.14 40.54

Analyst Recommendations

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService 0 1 6 0 2.86

ExlService has a consensus target price of $42.86, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.61% 23.23% 13.38%

Summary

ExlService beats Live Current Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

