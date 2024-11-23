Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 24,808 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,808 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

