Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.89.

Several analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$150.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$156.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$147.50. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

