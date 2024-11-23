Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $104,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

