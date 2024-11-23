Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $115,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,084,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,558,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

