National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) vs. QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Head to Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares National American University and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University 2.76% N/A N/A QuantaSing Group 10.15% 104.58% 28.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University and QuantaSing Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get National American University alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $9.64 million 0.11 $160,000.00 $0.01 3.73 QuantaSing Group $522.26 million 0.27 $53.05 million $0.93 3.01

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than National American University. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National American University, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

National American University has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats National American University on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University

(Get Free Report)

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.