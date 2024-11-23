National Bank Financial Weighs in on RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,039,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

