National Bank Financial Expects Lower Earnings for Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.73.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$145.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$142.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

