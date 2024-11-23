6,584 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after buying an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,645,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Yum China by 56.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

